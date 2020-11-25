Nagelsmann penalty frustration after PSG defeat

RB Leipzig dominated the finalists from the previous season and can still qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League on their own. Nevertheless, the team returned from Paris in frustration.

Paris (AP) – Julian Nagelsmann has let his frustration run free after going 0-1 (0-1) at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

“I just don’t understand. It’s a clear swallow, I just can’t figure it out. For this we have the instance with the video referee. If we don’t use them, we can remove them and leave the referees alone again, ”said the RB Leipzig coach.

It was the crucial scene of this football match at Prinzenpark that gave Nagelsmann’s pulse. Marcel Sabitzer dueled with Angel Di Maria in his own penalty area. The Argentina international sank to the ground and referee Danny Makkelie gave a penalty without hesitation. A clear contact could not be seen, at least on the television images, nor an intervention of the video assistant. Superstar Neymar (11th minute) turned the penalty into the only goal of the evening.

RB therefore realized that they had dominated last year’s runner-up for almost 90 minutes. 60% possession of the ball, almost twice as many goals, five kilometers more. A superiority for which the Saxons were not rewarded. In the table, the team slipped to third place behind Manchester United and PSG. “We have to accept certain things and learn from them,” Nagelsmann stressed. One of the lessons should be that despite intensive efforts throughout the game, you did not have a 100% chance of scoring.

CEO Oliver Mintzlaff also complained. “You don’t have 50 chances here, you have to take the ones you have,” said the 45-year-old. “We wanted to go to the gate, but we couldn’t get the deal.”

After all, Leipzig still has its fate in its hands. If the team wins the matches in Istanbul Basaksehir and against Manchester United, RB will reach the second round like last year. “Everything is still open in the group and we still have our chance. We want to turn things around, ”said midfielder Christopher Nkunku.