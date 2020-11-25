Former coach Meyer praises Gladbach: so far ‘sensational good’

Berlin (dpa) – Former coach Hans Meyer is very impressed with Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach’s previous appearances in the Champions League.

“With Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk we grabbed the biggest hammer pack we could get. What we have achieved so far is sensational good, “the 78-year-old told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview and added:” But we have no guarantee that it will continue like this. “

Meyer, who has coached Gladbach twice (1999-2003 and 2008/2009) and has been a member of the club’s executive committee since 2011, is so far excited about the European Cup season. “It’s really extraordinary, but there were also other very good phases. It is clear that thanks to the fantastic teamwork of our sporting director Max Eberl, we have a very good team together, ”said the successful former coach, who during the GDR era also played in the final of the European Cup with FC Carl Zeiss Jena (1: 2 v Dinamo Tbilisi).

Coach Marco Rose could “fall back on some incredibly willing players,” Meyer said. “He has a group with a good spirit, with good characters, it’s very precious. And I can only take my hat off at the way this coach convinced his boys about his idea of ​​playing football, ”he said.

Mönchengladbach will play against Shakhtar Donetsk in the premier class this Wednesday (9 p.m.). With a victory over the Ukrainian champions, the round of 16 would be close at hand.