Death by the Nazis: the Amadeu Antonio Foundation 30 years later

Berlin (AP) – Amadeu Antonio Kiowa has been surrounded. They hit him with baseball bats. Kicked him in the head. Until the Angolan lost consciousness – and died two weeks later of organ failure. More precisely on December 6, 1990.

Kiowa was one of the first victims of right-wing violence in reunited Germany. “That something like this could happen is still conceivable today,” says Anetta Kahane 30 years later. She is president of the Amadeu Antonio Foundation, which has led a campaign against racism and anti-Semitism on behalf of those killed since 1998.

The foundation has been collecting facts and figures on right-wing violence for years. This shows: The death toll has fallen sharply compared to the 1990s, the exceptions are events such as the Hanau and Munich attacks. And while the foundation recorded 3,767 attacks on asylum seekers and their housing in 2016, the figure was 1,664 in 2019.

In the first three quarters of 2020, the number was 1,062, as evidenced by a federal government response to a small request from the left-wing parliamentary group. However, these numbers are usually corrected upwards afterwards, as one employee explains in the foundation’s documentation.

Numbers are one thing. But what about the nature of the far-right violence in the Federal Republic – 30 years after some 50 neo-Nazi youth wanted to “applaud” blacks in a pogrom-shaped parade in Eberswalde, Brandenburg, and met Amadeu Antonio?

“The vast mass of right-wing extremist and racist acts of violence are still unfolding at a similar threshold,” says extremism researcher Gideon Botsch of the University of Potsdam. We repeatedly observe situations in which violence is used within groups. But while Amadeu Antonio was struck by a homogeneous group of organized neo-Nazis, today there are also authors who, in their radicalization, pass under any police radar. “

Kahane says, “Today we have other spheres in which violence is used: threatening backdrops, silent people, strategies to capture space. Something has changed, but it has not improved. “In particular, the mix of violent neo-Nazis and far-right in the former federal states is dangerous. In addition, the trivialization of far-right attitudes is widespread, especially in East Germany:” The Republic The entire federal government has made it possible for there to be areas in East Germany where some people no longer dare to go. It’s a shame! “

The subject is not a purely East German phenomenon, Kahane says. But with the death of Amadeu Antonio, the riots in Rostock-Lichtenhagen or the death of Alberto Adriano in Dessau in 2000, the East never ceased to make the headlines. Even with the current protests against Corona measures, the view is often to the east.

This also translates into a new threatening situation: the Amadeu Antonio Foundation observes a growing anti-Semitism among Corona deniers: “In my opinion, something is brewing that is about to turn into an anti-Semitic mood – a straightforward mood that passes without further detours “says Kahane.

But how can you counter this? From Kahane’s perspective, a lot is happening, especially in civil society. “There are now a lot more people who would intervene,” she said, also referring to the counter-protests in Thuringia and Saxony.

Botsch also points out that civil society, especially in the East, contributes to close monitoring of right-wing violence. And the “Black Lives Matter” movement has also brought the issue of racism more to the fore and educated many people, says Kahane: “This is new. It wasn’t like that 5 years ago, and certainly not 20 or 30 years ago. “

The most important concrete lever, however, is local politics: “It is important that you talk to local politicians, that you sometimes lead a conflict”. Eberswalde – the town in which Amadeu Antonio was killed, for which five neo-Nazis were ultimately sentenced to probation and two to four years’ imprisonment for dangerous bodily harm resulting in death, shows that it is possible: “He is possible to cause climate change in a city. “