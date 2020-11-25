Bundeswehr withdraws from Afghan Kunduz

Berlin (dpa) – The Bundeswehr is withdrawing from the Afghan Kunduz in the coming weeks.

The 100 or so soldiers stationed there are to be transferred to the northern headquarters of NATO’s “Resolute Support” training mission in Mazar-i-Sharif, as confirmed by operational command in Geltow, near Potsdam. The newspaper “Bild” had already mentioned it.

The specially secured Bundeswehr base at the Afghan Army’s “Camp Pamir” must remain in place. Depending on the needs, teams of consultants will be sent there in the future in order to continue to fulfill the training mission. However, there will no longer be a permanent presence of the Bundeswehr in Kunduz.

A total of 1,250 Bundeswehr soldiers are stationed in Afghanistan, most of them in Mazar-i-Sharif. The third location is the capital Kabul.

According to information provided by the dpa, the decision to withdraw Kunduz was taken at the end of the summer by the military leadership of the NATO operation in Kabul. This has nothing to do with the acceleration of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan decided by US President Donald Trump last week. By January 15, the strength of US troops is to be reduced from approximately 4,500 to 2,500 troops. Just five days later, on January 20, Trump is due to be replaced by election winner Joe Biden to the White House.

The United States signed an agreement with the Islamist Taliban militants at the end of February which promises the gradual withdrawal of all American and NATO forces by the end of April 2021. The Taliban have committed to peace talks with the United States. government in Kabul, which began in September. However, the process was stuck in the dispute over procedural matters.

It is no longer known whether the conditions for the withdrawal will be met by the end of April. A NATO defense ministerial meeting in February is not scheduled to decide the way forward in Afghanistan. The Bundeswehr has therefore designed several withdrawal scenarios and already 100 logisticians for planning and processing on site.

Kunduz is a place of destiny for the troops. Here, ten years ago, German soldiers fought for the first time since the end of World War II. Nowhere in Afghanistan have there been more Germans killed than in Kunduz and neighboring Baghlan province. A total of 59 soldiers were killed during the Bundeswehr’s 19-year mission in Afghanistan – most in attacks or in fighting.

When the Bundeswehr withdrew from Kunduz for the first time in 2013, Defense Minister Thomas de Maizière said: “Kunduz, for us, is the place where the Bundeswehr fought for the first time and had to learn to fight. It was a turning point – not only for the Bundeswehr, but also for German society. “

The German field camp, in which 900 soldiers were then stationed, was closed. It was not until March 2018 that 100 German soldiers returned to Kunduz, to “Camp Pamir”, to advise the Afghan army. After almost three years, it will soon be over.