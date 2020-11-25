Stricter corona rules planned – easing at Christmas

Berlin (dpa) – Germany faces further weeks of partial lockdown in the corona pandemic – but with an easing over Christmas.

Before that, however, contact restrictions and other measures will even be tightened again in order to minimize the risk of infection during the holidays. This is becoming evident before today’s deliberations by federal and state governments on how to proceed with the pandemic. To this end, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Presidents of State Ministers join forces in a video conference.

Whether the easing will also apply on New Years Eve is still open. It is also unclear whether restaurants and hotels will be allowed to reopen during the holidays and around the turn of the year.

If the federal government has always made a draft for rounds like this Wednesday, which was then discussed with the states, this time it was the other way around: the heads of state governments have agreed on a common line . The Federal Government has supplemented your document with its more detailed ideas, which now need to be discussed.

However, it is not disputed that contact restrictions are to be tightened from the beginning of December. From December 23 to January 1, however, there will be an easing. The goal is to reduce the still high number of new corona infections in the coming weeks.

The most important measures, on which the federal and state governments largely agree:

PART-LOCKING: The closure of bars, restaurants, cultural and leisure facilities must be extended until at least December 20. All unnecessary contact and travel should continue to be avoided. Wholesale and retail will remain open – however, the mask requirement should now also apply in front of stores and in parking lots. With an incidence “well” below 50 new infections per 100,000 population in seven days and if other conditions are met, countries should be able to deviate from it.

FINANCIAL AID: The November aid to businesses and institutions affected by the partial lockdown is due to continue in December. The federal government is providing financial assistance to affected companies in the amount of probably 17 billion euros, as the dpa learned from government circles.

CONTACT RESTRICTIONS: Contact restrictions should be tightened. Private meetings between friends, relatives and acquaintances should therefore be limited to your own household and to another household, but in any case to a maximum of five people. Children up to 14 years old are excluded.

CONTACT RULES FOR CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR: From December 23 to January 1, household reunions with non-household family members or people outside the household should be possible up to a maximum of ten people. Children up to 14 years old don’t count here either.

FIREWORKS: New Year’s Eve fireworks in busy squares and streets are prohibited to avoid large groups. The responsible local authorities should determine the places and streets concerned. Basically, it is “recommended” to avoid fireworks at the end of the year.

CORPORATE HOLIDAYS: Employers should check to see if production facilities may close due to corporate vacations or generous home office solutions from December 23 to January 1.

SCHOOLS AND KITAS: Daycares and schools must remain open. However, in areas with significantly more than 50 new infections per 100,000 population in seven days, in the future masking requirements should also apply in the classroom from grade 7 onwards. It should also be possible to introduce such an obligation for primary, fifth and sixth grade pupils.

PROTECTION OF RISK GROUPS AND RAPID TESTS: The protection of risk groups must be improved. For people requiring institutional care, there will be 30 rapid tests per month from December 1. Depending on availability, this requirement will be gradually increased. The federal government should plan for even more extensive and lower-threshold use of rapid tests.

Other ideas from the federal government:

STORES: According to the Chancellery’s ideas, there should be no more than one customer per 25 square meters of sales area in stores – so far there is one customer per 10 square meters.

RAIL TRANSPORT: In order to make travel safer, the number of seats occupied in trains must be considerably reduced. In principle, only all window seats should be able to be reserved for the winter months. At the same time, however, the capacity of the trains must be increased.

TESTING: According to the federal government, a more generous testing option should be offered for cold symptoms before Christmas. The goal is to make dating at Christmas as safe as possible.

Restrictions on private celebrations during the Christmas season to a maximum of ten people meet a majority of citizens. In a survey conducted by the opinion research institute Civey on behalf of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”, 57% of respondents correctly stated that the state stipulates a maximum number of participants. 36.5 percent of respondents felt it was inappropriate for the state to regulate family celebrations.