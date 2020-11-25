Borussia Mönchengladbach ahead of key game against Donetsk

With a victory against Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Mönchengladbach has a good chance of wintering in Europe. Even reaching the knockout round of the Champions League for the first time would then be within reach. Maybe top scorer Plea can run again.

Mönchengladbach (dpa) – For Borussia Mönchengladbach, the most important, but also the most dangerous of the three Champions League matches still pending in the preliminary round will take place on Wednesday.

The leader of Group B meets Shakhtar Donetsk (18:55 / DAZN) and can take a big step forward to participate for the first time in the round of 16 of the queen class. Three weeks ago, the team of coach Marco Rose held a gala in the 6-0 first leg in Kiev. Something so clear? Not necessarily.

INITIAL SITUATION: Gladbach has so far played strong in the Champions League and is still undefeated in the difficult Group B. After three matches, Borussia are in the lead with five points ahead of Real Madrid, Donetsk (4 each) and Inter Milan (2). “We have shown that we are competitive and we already know what starting position we have created,” said captain Lars Stindl. However, Borussia lost an even better starting position thanks to the end of the goals, conceding 2-2 to Inter and Real. Incredible, but true: three victories would have been possible.

KEY GAME: Wintering in Europe is the goal. A victory against Donetsk would be half the battle. Midfielder Christoph Kramer has four points that are still needed for the winter. After Donetsk, Inter arrive in Gladbach (December 1), then off to Madrid (December 9), which would be the most thankless task if a victory was necessary. “We can turn a lot in the right direction for us. We really want to win, ”Rose said ahead of the game against Donetsk.

STAFF: Hopes rest on Alassane Plea. The Frenchman, who scored three goals in the first leg, was the last in quarantine for two weeks after a positive corona test. Plea remained symptom-free and took part in Borussia’s final training session on Tuesday. Without the Champions League top scorer Plea, the Gladbachers missed plenty of chances in the 1-1 draw against Augsburg on Saturday. It is quite doubtful whether the 27-year-old will be able to start playing on Wednesday after a two-week hiatus. Ramy Bensebaini has also tested positive for the corona virus. The Algerian is still in quarantine and Jonas Hofmann is missing due to his thigh injury.