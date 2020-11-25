Turning away from the Trump era – Biden: “America is back”

Washington (AP) – The path has been set for a break with the politics and leadership style of outgoing President Donald Trump: US President-elect Joe Biden underlined the leadership of the United States during his team’s presentation for the foreign and security policy.

“This is a team that reflects America is back, ready to run the world instead of backing down,” Biden said in Wilmington. It was a clear allusion to Trump’s “America First” dogma, which not only in Biden’s opinion has cost and isolated the United States a lot of prestige.

Biden presented an alternative to the government which was removed from office on November 3. With Trump, an outsider from the corporate world moved into the White House in January 2017, there was little continuity in the cabinet given the many resignations and layoffs. In other respects, too, Trump has shaped an unprecedented style of government for the United States. Professional politician Biden draws on his experience in building his leadership team and on the political “establishment” the former businessman Trump hated.

Biden has appointed his longtime adviser Antony Blinken as foreign minister. Alejandro Mayorkas, who was born in Cuba and worked in the civil service for almost 20 years, is expected to become Minister of Homeland Security. Avril Haines wants to make Biden the first director of the American secret service and Linda Thomas-Greenfield the American ambassador to the United Nations in New York.

Not all of the cabinet candidates Biden nominated have yet been confirmed by the Senate, in which Democrats currently lack a majority. His foreign and security policy team is not yet complete: Biden has yet to announce who he will nominate as defense minister. Jake Sullivan would be Biden’s national security adviser and former Secretary of State John Kerry will serve as special envoy on climate issues.

As Trump ended international agreements, openly attacked allies like Germany, and presented a fait accompli going it alone, Blinken made it clear that the United States depends on the support and partnership of other countries. “We cannot solve all the world’s problems alone, we have to work with other countries,” he said. Biden vowed that Blinken would “restore morale and confidence in the State Department.” Thomas-Greenfield, who worked in the foreign service for 35 years, also had a message ready: “America is back. Multilateralism is back. Diplomacy is back. “

Haines also seemed to allude to the Trump presidency when she said to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, “I know … that you have chosen us not to serve you but to work for it. American people. . Critics have repeatedly accused Trump of using his power to pursue personal interests. Haines also said she has never shied away from telling those in power the truth. Biden appreciates the expertise of the Secret Service and will do so even if what is reported to him is “inconvenient or difficult”.

Biden rejected the claim that it was – given many familiar faces – in fact some sort of third term for former President Barack Obama, under whom he had served as US Vice President from 2009 to 2017. ” We are facing a whole different world, ”Biden told NBC. “President Trump has changed the landscape.” Its motto “America first” made “America alone”. In the future, the United States should once again be a “coalition builder”.

The 78-year-old has called on the US Senate to initiate the necessary confirmation process for his candidates and to hear them as soon as possible. According to media reports, he wants to put former Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen as head of the Treasury. Biden expressed hope for bipartisan cooperation to move the country forward and unite. None of the top Republicans in Congress recognized Biden as president-elect.

Trump himself has still not admitted defeat to Biden. The transition process before the change of government in the White House has now officially started after a week-long blockade. Biden praised on Monday a corresponding decision by the responsible GSA authority, which would allow “a smooth and peaceful change of power,” Biden said. The White House has now also approved Biden’s daily U.S. intelligence briefing, a spokesperson for the intelligence director’s office confirmed.

Biden wants to bring the United States back in important international agreements like the Paris climate agreement. On climate change, Kerry, nominee for climate change, said: “To end this crisis, the whole world must come together.” He backed Biden in his demand to return to the Paris climate deal on day one of his presidency – and to do more. Kerry called on the international community to strike ambitious deals at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November 2021. “Otherwise, we will all fail together – and failure is not an option.”

Biden announced on NBC that his priorities for the first 100 days of his tenure will include reforming the U.S. immigration system and overturning Trump’s environmental orders. It will depend on cooperation with Congress. Biden also said that, unlike Trump, he would not use the US Department of Justice to investigate his political opponent.