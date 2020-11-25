RB Leipzig starts very aggressively in Paris – PSG without Kean

Paris (AP) – RB Leipzig enter the Champions League group match at Paris Saint-Germain with an attacking formation.

Behind striker Yussuf Poulsen, coach Julian Nagelsmann lets three attacking midfielders play from the start to Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku. On the right side of the defense, Nordi Mukiele returns to the starting lineup after surviving a torn muscle.

As expected, Parisian coach Thomas Tuchel sent his superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé to the Prinzenpark pitch from the start. However, the 47-year-old, who could be on the verge of being replaced if defeated, isn’t risking everything and initially leaves striker Moise Kean on the bench. Rafinha and Marco Verratti are also seated there at the start.