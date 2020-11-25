Pressure on Ethiopia increases – UN calls for de-escalation

New York / Nairobi (dpa) – With growing numbers of refugees and acute warnings of a humanitarian disaster, international pressure is increasing on parties in Ethiopia to end the fighting in the Tigray region.

The UN Security Council dealt with the conflict for the first time. The panel met behind closed doors for advice. As expected, no decision has been made. Ahead of the looming battle for the capital of Tigray, Mekelle, UN Secretary General António Guterres called on the parties to the conflict to protect the civilian population.

Three weeks ago, the Ethiopian government launched an offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which is in power in the northern Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed calls it a “law enforcement” operation, while the TPLF calls it an attack on the people of Tigray. The Ethiopian army is advancing towards Mekelle. Ahmed gave the Tigray forces and militias a 72-hour ultimatum to surrender on Sunday evening.

The United Nations has announced that United Nations chief António Guterres is deeply concerned about the situation in the country. “In view of reports of a possible military offensive in the regional capital Mekelle, he urged the Ethiopian leadership to do everything possible to protect the civilian population,” said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric . All parties to the conflict should defuse the local situation.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said the aggressive rhetoric on both sides over the battle for Mekelle was “dangerously provocative” and placed civilians in great danger. Faced with allegations against the TPLF that it is locked up among civilians, he urged both sides to respect international law and protect civilians.

During the meeting of the UN Security Council, the German ambassador to the UN, Günter Sautter, spoke of a “very worrying” situation in Tigray. Conflict would undermine political and economic reforms in Ethiopia and could destabilize the country and the entire region. The Federal Republic is ready to continue the discussion in the Security Council in the coming weeks and to campaign for a diplomatic solution.

The Society for Threatened Peoples (STP) demanded an immediate armistice in view of the ultimatum to the TPLF. “A violent occupation of the city by the Ethiopian army would amount to collective punishment of the civilian population prohibited by international humanitarian law; The Tigray regional government also commits war crimes if it prevents the civilian population from leaving the besieged city, ”said Ulrich Delius, director of the STP.

According to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, the conflict has already driven more than 40,000 people to neighboring Sudan. This number could increase rapidly. The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) spoke of a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation and, as a precaution, was transporting food that would last 60,000 people for a month to the border.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Monday assured Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk of her support for Ethiopian refugees. She did not provide specific information on the scale of the aid. As announced by the German government, the two agreed that ways had to be found to find a non-military solution to the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) commented on a massacre in a town in Tigray on November 9. Preliminary investigations have shown that the crimes could be “crimes against humanity and war crimes”. She blamed the Tiger militias for it. Amnesty International previously reported that hundreds of people were believed to have been killed in the massacre.

The context of the conflict is the rise of tensions between Tigray and the central government. The TPLF Popular Liberation Front dominated Ethiopia for more than 25 years until outgoing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018 and ousted several top TPLF officials. Many residents of Tigray feel unrepresented by the central government and want greater autonomy.