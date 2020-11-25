Stabbed in the throat: terrorist investigations in Switzerland

A suspected terrorist randomly attacks two people in a Swiss department store. She stabs a client in the neck and seriously injures him. The woman known to the police is in custody.

Lugano (dpa) – After the knife attack on a woman suspected of sympathy for the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia in Switzerland, the authorities’ investigations are continuing.

“This attack does not surprise me,” said Federal Police Director of Fedpol, Nicoletta della Valle, hours after the attack. Such acts would occur anywhere in the world. The woman could be arrested immediately after the crime, a seriously injured victim was not in danger of death.

According to police, the 28-year-old Swiss assaulted two women on Tuesday afternoon at a department store in his hometown of Lugano, in the canton of Ticino. One victim was seriously injured, one slightly. Initial findings are that the alleged IS sympathizer grabbed a woman by the neck while wounding the second woman in the neck with a knife.

“I heard screams and turned around. Then I saw a woman on the ground – in the middle of a pool of blood, “said an eyewitness aloud” La Regione “.

As Ticinese media reported, the attacker previously allegedly stole the knife from the mall’s home department. According to media reports, she shouted during the attack that she was a member of the ISIS terrorist group. The assailant was arrested by a couple, pulled by the hair and held until the police arrived.

The federal prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation. It was an “alleged attack motivated by terrorists”, as the federal police told Fedpol. For the commander of the cantonal police in Ticino Matteo Cocchi, the terrorist threat is omnipresent. There are currently no more details. The president of the Ticinese government, Norman Gobbi, supposed that the woman had radicalized: “The situation is extremely serious”.

A link to a knife attack in September, which is also under investigation for a suspected terrorist background, is currently not known. But it will be determined. In mid-September, a 29-year-old Portuguese man was stabbed to death in a kebab restaurant. The alleged jailer is said to have had links with the Islamists.

Swiss police have been on high alert since the terrorist attack that killed four people in Vienna in early November. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned the latest knife attack on Twitter. He expressed his solidarity with Switzerland. We will together resist Islamist terrorism in Europe and defend our own values, Kurz said.