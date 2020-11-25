Moukoko in the BVB team – five changes in the starting line-up |

BVB now wants to continue the upward trend in the Champions League. As before the Berlin game, where Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest professional in Bundesliga history, BVB’s exceptional talent was also at the center of the duel with Brugge.

Dortmund (dpa) – Dortmund talented footballer Youssoufa Moukoko has the chance to set another historic record. Four days after turning 16, the striker is in the BVB squad for the Champions League match against Club Brugge (9 p.m. / DAZN).

If Moukoko, initially intended for the reserve bank, were to be replaced, he would be the youngest professional to have played in the premier class. The former record holder is Céléstine Babayaro, who made her Anderlecht debut on 23 November 1994 in a 1-1 draw in Bucharest at the age of 16 years and 87 days. Last Saturday Moukoko set a similar Bundesliga record.

Compared to the 5-2 victory at Hertha BSC on Saturday, coach Lucien Favre made five changes to the starting lineup.