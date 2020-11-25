Haaland strikes again – BVB ahead of round of 16

Dortmund (dpa) – Thanks to goal machine Erling Haaland and art shooter Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The two young stars initiated the 3-0 (2-0) against Club Brugge with their remarkable goals in the 18th and 45th minutes. “We took a big step forward today,” said Sebastian Kehl, BVB licensed game director at DAZN.

With the success of the third consecutive preliminary round, the BVB (9 points) consolidated the lead in the standings in the empty Dortmund stadium on Tuesday and can already advance to the round of 16 with a draw in the next match on December 2 against Lazio Rome (8). Just three days after his Berlin four-pack, Haaland was back in great shape and improved his impressive premier league goal rate to 16 in his 12th game with his second goal (60th).

“We played with a lot of confidence and kept zero. If it works, it works, ”said Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki. Top talent Youssoufa Moukoko was in the squad four days after his 16th birthday, but was not replaced. Moukoko is the youngest professional in Bundesliga history since his 5-2 victory at Hertha BSC last Saturday, but was initially denied another Champions League record.

After the 1: 3 false start of the group stage at Lazio Rome, BVB had achieved a good starting position thanks to wins against St. Petersburg (2-0) and Brugge (3-0). But as the Belgians had not given up their hopes for the round of 16, they played bravely at least in the opening minutes. This in turn opened up Borussia venues. After a large ball from Bruges goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, Mats Hummels headed the duel, Sancho cleared Haaland well. The 20-year-old Norwegian hit the near corner with a shot that went from the inside post to the goal.

The BVB team, which had changed to five positions from the Bundesliga game at Hertha BSC (5: 2), convinced even without Marco Reus or Julian Brandt, who were only replaced ten minutes before the end, with a fast combination game and remained with the rare and global far too harmless counterattacks of the always attentive guests.

After half an hour, the Dortmund side experienced their strongest and most dangerous phase to date. Visiting defender Simon Deli cleared a cross pass from Thorgan Hazard just before Raphael Guerreiro and Haaland (31) were ready to shoot. A minute later, Mignolet failed to capture a shot from Manuel Akanji, but Thomas Delaney was blocked. “We didn’t start well, but we got along well. We have to continue there. We are doing everything we can to keep the three points on Tuesday, ”Akanji had promised before the game – and they did a lot.

Giovanni Reyna standing free from 14 meters (41st) or Delaney from afar (43rd) gave promising chances before Sancho scored 2-0 on a magic free kick. Jude Bellingham, who, alongside Delaney, Sancho, Reyna and Hazard, was one of five newcomers to the match in Berlin, had been fouled. And Sancho shot the free kick from about 20 yards into the top corner of the goal, making Mignolet unbearable.

Dortmund’s dominance continued after the break. If Sancho had scored from a good position after passing Hazard (48th), that would have been the preliminary decision. Haaland managed to do this after exactly one hour. Bruges captain Ruud Vormer made a bad pass in his own penalty area directly to Haaland, whose offside position was therefore ruled out. Cool and serene, the 20-year-old hit the turn at 3-0. BVB coach Lucien Favre used his entire contingent with five substitutions – sovereign Dortmund’s victory was never in danger.