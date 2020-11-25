TIM and Oi promise to provide one-time installation in neutral network share

The establishment of neutral networks in Brazil promises to increase the offer of Internet services via fiber, to serve large companies and even to facilitate the implementation of the 5G connection in the country. The move was led by some of the biggest operators in the Brazilian market, such as TIM and Oi, who today revealed a few more details about their neutral networks.

Among them, TIM is the one who has the most active voice in the new project. The company discussed the import of the installation of a neutral network, as well as its plans, even before October, when it announced that it was looking for partners to implement the solution. The operator’s investments are expected to encompass the entire network infrastructure, including the installation of access points at the customer’s home, as revealed by Leonardo Capdeville, CTIO of TIM.

“The Infraco that we intend to create comes from OLT [equipamento de distribuição de dados em fibra ótica] at the customer’s home, ”Capdeville said during a live broadcast on the Tele.Synthesis website. The giant’s idea is to dilute costs for the benefit of customers and partner operators. In addition, CTIO also confirmed that it is intended to serve not only the end consumer, but also small businesses and even the distribution of the 5G signal.





Also during the live, Rogério Takayanagi, the CSO of Oi, who has a strong presence in broadband services, confirmed that the company will also follow a model similar to that of TIM, but serving an even wider audience. In addition to the customers already mentioned by the competitor, Oi also aims to provide services to other operators who need a transport network and to small suppliers who need more complete packages. Once again, the idea is to dilute the costs for partners and consumers.

Finally, American Tower, which entered the fiber segment with the acquisition of Cemig Telecom, presented a position opposed to the other two telecommunications giants. Its services will cover the entire infrastructure up to the OLT, but the cost of installing the point will be borne by the contractor.