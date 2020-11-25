YouTube tests the automatic addition of “Captulos” in videos with artificial intelligence

Until then, adding chapters is manual in each video and it is up to the content creator to decide whether or not to include them in their productions. Now, however, YouTube has announced that it will begin testing the automatic addition of chapters in “certain” videos on the platform and, thus, expand the availability of the resource to more files uploaded to the site.

In this way, the company intends not only to help its content creators who are already using the resource, but also to encourage those who have not yet given the new feature a chance to start adding markup. chapter. In addition, users of the social network will also benefit from better control over the playback of each video.

YouTube specifies that the automatic addition of chapters will be done with an artificial intelligence system, which will make these markings on the basis of “text recognition”. Therefore, users may encounter loopholes in subject separation. With this, the company created a form so that content creators can notify any errors in the application of chapters in order, in this way, to further improve recognition by the AI.

Although he says testing is being done with “some” videos on the platform, YouTube did not say how many there are and when the resource will be released more widely to users and content creators on the social network.