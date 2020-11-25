Black Friday 2020: phishing scams on the rise in Latin America, warns Kaspersky

In the age of Black Friday, one of the biggest concerns for consumers has to be the fraud and scams that cybercriminals try to apply. And it looks like this year’s edition of the event was no different. According to Kaspersky, phishing attempts have increased in Latin America in recent weeks.

Between October 29 and November 18, the company detected 196 phishing attacks per minute in the region. The tactic is primarily applied for the purpose of stealing credentials – usernames and passwords – and cloning victims’ credit cards.

As Kaspersky’s senior analyst and research analyst Fabio Assolini explains, 5,936,074 attempts to access malicious websites in Latin America have been blocked between these days. Compared to 2019, during the same period the number was 5,464,524. In other words, there was a 9% increase year over year.

The reasons for this include the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic on retail, which forced many stores to expand their offerings throughout November.

“Black Friday is a very special date. This is already a tradition in many Latin countries and it is not surprising to see an increase in attacks. But it is curious to see that there is a trend of a slight decrease in malicious activity and it indicates that cybercriminals are not focusing on this fraud this year. Looking at detections by country in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, we see strong growth in activities in Argentina (25%), however, in other countries there has been a decrease (- 40% / BR, -22% / Chi, -52% / Col, -37% / Mex and -43% / Per). I think this context is related to the impacts of the pandemic in countries and the reaction of cybercrime to this scenario, prioritizing attacks against businesses or focusing on fraud among recipients of aid from emergency due to the pandemic.

Fabio Assolini

Senior Analyst, Kaspersky Research and Analysis Team

How to stay safe?

In order to get a safe shopping experience in this Black Friday season, Kaspersky specialist recommends checking the URL address before clicking on the link – as it can often be different from what is visible -, buying only from official stores, counting with a security solution with anti-phishing technologies and using unique and strong passwords for each website or service.

TudoCelular also has a tool that displays the best cell phone prices, all from trusted stores, to help you pay the lowest price without falling into fraud.

So, have you worried about potential threats from cybercriminals this Black Friday time? Join us!