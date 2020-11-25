Chelsea, Sevilla, Barca and Juventus in the round of 16

Berlin (AP) – Chelsea FC with German national footballers Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rüdiger as well as Sevilla FC, FC Barcelona and Juventus Turin have entered the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Chelsea won 2-1 (1-0) at Stade Rennes on Tuesday and can no longer be ousted from one of the top two places. The same goes for Sevilla FC, who also won 2-1 (1-1) at FK Krasnodar. Chelsea and Sevilla each have ten points in Group E. For Rennes and Krasnodar (1 each), it is only qualifying for the Europa League.

In Group G, FC Barcelona won their fourth victory in their fourth game with a 4-0 (0-0) victory at Dynamo Kiev without the sparing Lionel Messi. Behind Barça, Juventus, champion of the Italian record, is also further with nine points thanks to the happy 2-1 (1-1) against Ferencvaros Budapest. Kiev and Budapest are trailed by one point each.

In Leipzig Group H, Manchester United maintained the top of the table with nine points with a 4-1 (3-0) against Istanbul Basaksehir. The Red Devils are just missing a win. Lazio Rome also have good prospects as second in Group F behind Borussia Dortmund. The Italians are four points ahead of third Brugge after 3-1 (2-1) against Zenit St. Petersburg.

In Rennes, the world champion Olivier Giroud decided the match in stoppage time (90th + 1 minute). Previously, the ex-Cologne Serhou Guirassy (85th) had equalized the first leadership of Chelsea by Callum Hudson-Odoi (22nd). Werner was in the starting lineup, Havertz arrived almost a quarter of an hour before the end, Rüdiger was not used.