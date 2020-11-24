PIX: service moves 9.3 billion reais in one week, central bank reveals

PIX today wraps up its first official week of operations as a payment method that promises to make life easier for millions of users. Allowing instant transactions any time of the day, any day of the week, the service is free for individuals, at least until the Ministry of the Economy implements the charges and resolves most. problems encountered with traditional payment methods.

To celebrate the occasion, the Central Bank of Brazil today released figures already recorded by the PIX over the past seven days. The institution reveals that more than 12.2 million transactions were carried out, with no less than 9.3 billion reais processed during the period. The service also has 36.7 million users, with 83.5 million keys registered, the most common of which is the CPF, which represents 29.6 million registrations.

Also according to the BC, the peak of transactions with the PIX occurred on November 20, when 2.1 billion reais were processed into 2.2 million reais of transactions. The day of least use was Sunday, November 22, with a record 1 million transfers moving R $ 307 million.





Finally, the Central Bank also confirmed that the PIX continues to operate at 100% of its capacity and that 735 of the 762 financial institutions authorized to operate with the method are already using the technology. The rest continues to adapt the technical aspects to launch the novelty in the coming weeks.

It should be remembered that the PIX continues to expand, having been added as a payment option in several services. At the moment, placing bets on Mega-Sena, receiving payments from clients on Nubank’s legal accounts, making payments with the Banco do Brasil bot and much more are free.