Poco X3 NFC: real-time battery test | This Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The Poco X3 NFC was announced by Xiaomi in partnership with DL in Brazil in early October, with its suggested price set at R $ 2,999 for the variant with 64 GB of internal storage of R $ 3,299 for the version with twice the space. , both with 6 GB of RAM.

We received the device to be tested from the hands of Xiaomi Brazil itself, and the time has come to find out whether the Poco X3 NFC is really a good option compared to its competitors in the domestic market, targeting those who are looking for a good mid-size phone focused on games, but without leaving aside the multimedia experience and relying on cameras capable of recording good photos and videos.

As big highlights we have the unprecedented Snapdragon 732G, in addition to the 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and the presence of speakers stereo, something rare to see among intermediates. The battery measures 5,160 mAh and comes standard with Android 10 under the MIUI 12 interface.

It should be noted that the version launched on national soil has some peculiarities compared to the model seen in India, which does not have an NFC connection but has a larger battery and up to 8 GB of RAM.

In our official battery test, we ran several popular apps, games, and services in timed cycles until the battery was completely depleted, with standby time between cycles to monitor consumption in the background. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The applications present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

6 minutes of use (each) – WhatsApp, Youtube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome; 1 minute (each) – Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5 and Injustice; 4 minutes of 3G / 4G calls; 2 minutes of use (each) – Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

