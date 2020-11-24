Microsoft Edge and Smart Copy, how can you test this novelty?

Improving the Edge browser is a priority for Microsoft. For a few months now, every new update has brought with it a considerable amount of optimization, novelty and corrective measures.

This approach comes as no surprise as the giant is looking to catch up. The other goal is to put an end to the past, especially Internet Explorer. To accomplish these two missions, the giant left its EdgeHTML engine to Chromium’s profile.

The new Edge is now available on multiple platforms, which affects desktop PCs, but also mobility. At the same time, work is being done to advance the development in order to be able to offer many new products. For example, the latest version that is made available on the Canary Canal offers an interested party functionality.

It has a name, Smart Copy.

Microsoft Edge, what is Smart Copy for?

The aim is to make it easier to copy and paste content in the browser.

As with other browsers, when copying text it comes down to selecting the content and then copying it with the right mouse button or the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + C. The main problem with this process is formatting retention. Copying tables or content with a particular layout is often a problem because the “formatting” is lost.

This is where smart copy comes in. This function is intended to solve the situation. It works like a kind of screenshot. The handling is very easy. If you need to copy data from a table, start Smart Copy and use a marquee picker to select the contents as before.

Once you release the mouse button to complete the selection, a copy button should appear. You can send the content to the clipboard. The latter not only affects data, but also includes formatting with columns and rows. During a “collage”, the table must therefore be displayed with formatting that is identical to that of the source.

This new feature is offered by the latest version of Edge being made available on the Canarian Channel. Right-click to start Smart Copy does not work at the moment. In Microsoft Edge, the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + X must be used. The selection rectangle should appear.

Smart Copy is usually available when Microsoft Edge 89 is released.