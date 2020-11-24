Neymar strikes – RB Leipzig missed a shot at PSG

Paris (AP) – A questionable penalty shot from superstar Neymar prevented RB Leipzig from capping a strong Champions League performance at Prinzenpark.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann’s side beat Paris Saint-Germain 0: 1 (0: 1) and thus lost the direct comparison with the French champions after the 2: 1 of the first leg. With this, the Saxons have to worry about getting ahead in the premier class.

Neymar’s goal of the evening (11th minute) gave his coach Thomas Tuchel, criticized, a little breathing space despite his sometimes terribly poor performance. Leipzig must now win the two remaining group matches at Istanbul Basaksehir and against Manchester United to advance to the round of 16.

RB Nagelsmann coach was angry with the referee team after the match. “The penalty was an absolute joke. It is a clear swallow. It makes me angry. The video referee was probably watching another game, ”grumbled the coach, adding:“ In such matches, nuances are decisive. Shade was the arbiter today. “

On the other hand, his counterpart Tuchel was happy: “We have players who have not been training regularly for weeks. We turn to gambling every three days. I am happy with the result. We were lucky. We have the result we needed. We have no reason to apologize. “

Nagelsmann also responded with an offensive to the return of superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. In front of midfielder trio Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku, he also let Yussuf Poulsen storm. But first, he put the shock in his own penalty area. After an awkward duel between Marcel Sabitzer and Angel Di Maria, referee Danny Makkelie ruled on a penalty, which Neymar converted with a bit of luck.

After that, the finalist from the previous season fell completely into passivity, leaving Leipzig to play and the odds. Sabitzer’s shot (12th) was deflected for a corner and Dayot Upamecano’s header cleared PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the same minute. In the first round alone, RB had over 60% possession of the ball, quickly reclaiming the ball over and over again with first-class counterpressing.The best idea, which Nagelsmann had called decisive before the game, was clearly his team. But then there was often a lack of spirit in the last actions, the Parisian defense rarely had to stop dangerous races.

After one of the rare successful combinations, Yussuf Poulsen (36th) showed poor shooting technique and chased the ball eleven meters into the Parisian evening sky. Navas cleared a shot from Haidara (38th) with a little difficulty, while the volley from Forsberg (45th + 1) at close range did not require the keeper to intervene.

The same pressure from Leipzig continued after the change. Forsberg (49th) was back by end, missing the goal by just a few inches. Two minutes later, a shot from Sabitzer rushed. The Austrian then had to endure a moment of shock after Mbappé accidentally jumped on his soaring forearm during a duel.

Nagelsmann reacted tactically, brought in Willi Orban a third center-back and moved on to a three-man chain. Justin Kluivert has replaced Olmo and should put more pressure on the right wing. A second striker came to Alexander Sörloth for the last 15 minutes. Leipzig pushed the Parisians, totally limited to counter-attacks, further back, but remained without luck in the end.