Trump forgives the turkeys at the White House

Traditionally, the President of the United States forgives two turkeys before Thanksgiving. After the election three weeks ago, Donald Trump’s words of 2018 resonate. How is he reacting this year?

Washington (AP) – US President Donald Trump rescued two turkeys from death during the traditional ceremony shortly before Thanksgiving.

In the garden of the White House, he granted official pardon to the “corn” turkey. With “Cob” (piston), “Corn” will live in the future at the University of Iowa.

The White House had already put a vote online again on which of the two turkeys should become the national Thanksgiving turkey. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, in the midst of the ongoing dispute over the election outcome, memories of 2018 have rekindled. At the time, Trump had forgiven the birds “peas” (peas) and “carrots” (carrots) and amused his guests by announcing the result of the vote and saying, “It was a fair choice. Sadly Carrots refused to admit defeat and demanded a recount and we are still arguing with Carrots. “But the decision was made that nothing had changed in the result, Trump added.” Too good for carrots.

The words resonate in light of Trump’s behavior after the US election three weeks ago. He does not acknowledge his own loss to Democrat Joe Biden, even three weeks after the election, and has taken legal action in several states, among others, to secure recounts. Until Monday, the Trump administration team, Biden, blocked preparations for taking office on January 20.

Now Trump has dabbled in humor in a more conventional way. “Thanksgiving is a special day for turkeys. Not very good if you think about it, ”he says. Turkey is the traditional food at the Thanksgiving Festival. The tradition of a president forgiving the turkey on Thanksgiving dates back to Abraham Lincoln.

Trump also took advantage of his appearance to brag about the record level of 30,000 points reached on Tuesday by the main American Dow Jones Industrial index and to mention the “Chinese virus”, as he calls it the corona virus. In the traditional thanksgiving, he included thanks for the vaccines that would end the pandemic.