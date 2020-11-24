Far Cry 6 Confirmed Ray Tracing, Variable Rate Shading, and AMD FidelityFX Support

Ubisoft surprised everyone during its Ubisoft Connect in July, announcing Far Cry 6. The adventure series created by Crytek and which flourished in the hands of the French producer became known with Far Cry 3, was acclaimed by Far Cry 5 and wants to remain relevant with the 6th numbered title, now located in a fictional country based in Cuba and with the presence of the illustrious Giancarlo Esposito, actor of Breaking Bad, The Boys and The Mandalorian, as the mean.

Scheduled to arrive on consoles and PCs in February 2021, Far Cry 6 ended up being postponed and is now slated to arrive on May 26 next year, according to leaks. While waiting for the game to arrive, Ubisoft, in partnership with AMD, today brought more details on the next major franchise launch that should excite even the most anxious fans.

The game featured the fifth installment in the Radeon RX 6000 Partner Showcase series, which featured exclusive features used on new AMD cards in some titles. They have already participated in the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands series, with Ray tracing and Variable Rate Shading (VRS), DiRT 5 with VRS and Ambient Occlusion from AMD’s FidelityFX package and Godfall with Ray Tracing and Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS).

According to Oleksandr Polishchuk, senior 3D programmer at Ubisoft, Far Cry 6 will feature Ray Tracing, VRS and CAS. It is not yet clear exactly what effects will be applied via Ray Tracing, but given the lack of focus on reflections and the use of the so-called hybrid SSR for reflections, it is believed the functionality will be shadow-oriented. Game.

Meanwhile, VRS is expected to reduce the level of detail for items that are not highlighted in the player’s camera, and CAS promises to increase image sharpness by calculating image contrast. Obviously, Nvidia GPUs haven’t been mentioned until now, so it’s likely that we’ll temporarily see the exclusivity of Ray Tracing effects on AMD cards, as well as Godfall.