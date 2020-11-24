Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets Major Update With Improved US Map, 4 Airports And More

Still considered a benchmark for PCs of its time, Microsoft Flight Simulator won a new version this year, bringing breathtaking graphics, a high level of realism and an immense wealth of details. The title definitely grabbed the attention of the gaming community, which made the simulator the biggest launch in Xbox Game Pass history.

Now the title has got even better with the latest update released by the Asobo Studios team. The update is the largest flight simulator to date and improves many locations and regions across the United States. These improvements follow the game’s first major update, which took place in September, which brought similar news to Japan.

According to Microsoft, a new digital elevation mode with a resolution of up to one meter has been implemented, new aerial textures that significantly improve the appearance of several states across the country, in addition to four new craft airports. : Atlanta, Dallas / Fort Worth, Friday Harbor and New York Stewart.

The update also made visual improvements at 48 other airports and added 50 new high-fidelity locations, including the White House, Fort Knox, the Hoover Dam and the Las Vegas Strip, which now has a night mode. The demo video for the update also shows improvements at the Grand Canyon and Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently a PC exclusive, bringing a high level of customization to appeal to those seeking a relaxing experience, or even offering true-to-life training for professionals. The title is still free on Xbox Game Pass for PC, but it requires a very robust machine to play in maximum quality.