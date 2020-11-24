iPhone 12: real-time battery test | This Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Apple made official the new line of iPhones last quarter, which includes four models, and the one that baptizes the family is among us, the iPhone 12, launched alongside the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple’s flagship compact product includes the A14 Bionic chipset and most of the features of its bigger brothers.

Aside from the aforementioned A14 Bionic, here is iOS 14 as the operating system, a 6.1 inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 4GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a dual set of cameras rear with 12 MP, and front with the same resolution.

It’s only 2815mAh, but you already know how Apple’s power management works. Even so, if you want to know how the iPhone 12 works, watch the live stream tomorrow, starting at 7 a.m.

Recalling that in our official and standardized battery test, we run several popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery runs out completely, also leaving a standby time between cycles to monitor consumption in background. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The applications present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

6 minutes of use (each) – WhatsApp, Youtube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;

1 minute (each) – Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5 and Injustice;

4 minutes of 3G / 4G calls;

2 minutes of use (each) – Facebook, Gmail and GMaps