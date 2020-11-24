For Xbox and PS5: Rainbow Six Siege will be updated to 120 fps in 4K resolution

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the great titles of this generation which will win a successor in 2021, unfortunately Rainbow Six Quarantine has already been postponed several times, but an update should allow us to support this wait. The upgrade will bring good news to the game, which will hit up to 120 fps in 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox. Check out all the news now.

According to Ubisoft, the update arrives on December 1 for the following consoles:

The update is free and will bring new features to the game, including resolution mode and performance mode. From the resolution mode, it will allow the game to run at up to 60fps in 4K on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, while on the Xbox Series S, the maximum resolution will be 1728p at 60fps. .

Performance mode is the more interesting of the two: with it it will be possible to play up to 120 FPS in 4K on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, while the Xbox Series S will only have the resolution reduced to 1080p.

Cross-play between generations of consoles will also be supported, but only in this way, as multiplayer between players from different console families is not yet available. However, Ubisoft said it was exploring possibilities, which could mean it could add this feature in the future if users send comments requesting the feature.

Finally, the update will also support the Quick Resume on the Xbox Series X and S as well as the new features of the PS5 DualSense, which should bring even more immersion in the game by using adaptive triggers and vibration. dynamics of the controller.

Keep in mind that Rainbow Six Siege is also included with Xbox Game Pass, which can be an even better way to buy new titles if you step into the game world now.