Schalke separates from Reschke & Ibisevic – suspended duo

Gelsenkirchen (dpa) – The bottom of the table, FC Schalke 04, has drawn staff consequences in their current crisis.

On Tuesday, the Bundesliga squad reacted to the 24-game winless streak and some turmoil by parting ways with executive planner Michael Reschke and recently signed striker Vedad Ibisevic. Nabil Bentaleb on his 26th birthday and Amine Harit have been suspended again and will now be training individually.

“He is without a doubt an excellent footballer, there are no two opinions. However, you have to realize that Schalke and Nabil Bentaleb obviously do not go together, ”sporting director Jochen Schneider said on Tuesday evening after a busy day. Schneider wants to explain the situation to Schalke on Wednesday.

Bentaleb came to Schalke from Tottenham Hotspur for € 20million in 2016 and has since been – like Harit – suspended several times. Now it should be over. “There wasn’t that precise moment, it was a process. The paths will separate no later than summer 2021, ”said Schneider.

For Harit, on the other hand, the path to becoming professionals must remain open. “There were a couple of things that happened last weekend that we didn’t like,” Schneider explained. “We will not give up on Amine, but together we will do all we can to bring him back to where he can bring his qualities to our club.” At Ibisevic, however, there’s apparently another player that didn’t fit Schalke with. This weekend there was an argument between the 36-year-old and assistant coach Naldo during training.

But that’s not the reason for the separation. “Vedad and we had different expectations about his engagement at Schalke 04. From our point of view, it is now better to end the cooperation and part ways on good terms,” said Schneider. Ibisevic had only come from Hertha BSC in September, but went scoreless in four games. The contract must be terminated on December 31.

Squad Planner Reschke must also leave. “We would like to thank Michael Reschke for his work in anything but easy times. In the end, we had a different take on the club’s sporting future, ”said Schneider. Reschke, who served as technical director since May 2019, expressed his thanks for the cooperation in the club’s announcement. “I have no doubts that the team has the quality to keep it classy and will continue to cheer in every game,” he said.

On Saturday, the Royal Blues will play for Champions League participants Borussia Mönchengladbach. Against Borussia, Schalke won the last Bundesliga game so far on January 17. After that he went steeply downhill. Even a change of coach – Manuel Baum for David Wagner – has so far not been able to stop the downfall of the traditional club.