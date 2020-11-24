Mac Mini with Apple M1 can support up to 6 displays thanks to improvised solution

Apple rocked the tech market this month with the release of Macs equipped with its first proprietary processor, the Apple Silicon M1. With great promises, the new MacBook Air, MacBookd Pro 13 and Mac Mini have arrived on the market offering superior performance to Intel’s equivalent chips, in addition to a robust GPU and a unique level of efficiency, thanks to to the ARM architecture.

However, professionals who choose to migrate to the new Apple platform will face some limitations. One of them is the limit of supported external monitors, which now only reaches 2. However, as youtuber Ruslan Tupulov has proven, there is a way to increase this limit to 6 panels, although unattractive way.

To begin with, Tupulov proved that the Apple mini-computer can display a signal on three screens, using an adapter: one screen connects to HDMI, while the adapter uses the Thunderbolt 3 connection. content further increased the limit. his second video, in which he used a Thunderbolt hub to add three more monitors to the formula.

For this, DisplayLink drivers and several adapters were used, which allows the operating system to identify external displays as internal monitors. The method is extremely complex, being a total improvisation, and ends up being heavy in the pocket, its use not being recommended.

The set used by Tupulov totals US $ 950, or about R $ 5,114, not including the value of the monitors. Abroad, this total is equivalent to almost 2 Mac Mini. Other than that, the stress on the CPU and GPU is much higher than that resulting from native connections, which usually only weigh on the GPU, so no high-res edits with the set.

Still, the method is quite curious and interesting for those who like to see the material pushed to the limit. You can check out Ruslan Tupulov’s experience in full below:

The Mac Mini is already on sale overseas in configurations starting at $ 699 (~ R $ 3,769). The device already has a price tag in Brazil, starting at R $ 8,699 in its most basic configuration, but there are still no launch predictions here.