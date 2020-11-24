Cyber ​​attacks: what are the cybersecurity trends for 2021? | Detective TudoCellular

The topic of cybersecurity has been one of the most discussed throughout 2020, due to the greater use of technology in homes, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. With a large mass migrated to digital media in their remote work and leisure time, there has also been an increase in cyber attacks against individuals and businesses.

But what will be the cybersecurity trends for the coming year? ESET, a company specializing in the subject, held an online conference to talk about the main threats planned for 2021.

Prevention technologies

The digital security company pointed out that malware, over time, has become more automated and responsive with the advancement of technology. There is also a great diversity of this type of malicious code nowadays, with great complexity in the way of acting, that is to say the threats are more and more important and sophisticated.

One of the examples given is the so-called fileless malware, which is a virus without a file. Usually, external hacking on a machine is associated with downloading or installing malware.

But it would work differently: it uses preinstalled items and threatens operating system resources. One way to attack would be to use macros enabled in Microsoft Office files or malicious JavaScript by PDF document.

In other words, to avoid being detected or generating suspicion through the victim, these pitfalls are inserted into legitimate programs. For this reason, it is important to monitor the network in real time, to detect different behaviors and possible vulnerabilities, in order to take immediate action against any attempted attack.

Remote work

The coronavirus pandemic has been one of the points that has accelerated the digital transformation of companies the most. Many companies have started adopting remote working and in several cases there has not been and will not be a return to the physical location of the company in 2021.

As a result, the use of technology platforms has increased dramatically in recent months. WhatsApp saw its usage volume increase by 144%, while video conferencing services increased by 430%. Only Zoom achieved an increase of 1,840%, but Webex (+ 120%) and Skype (+ 100%) also had more users.

On the other hand, companies have been forced to take initiatives for basic security checks. There are three main ones among Latin American countries: backup service, firewall, and antivirus software. The second is the main one implemented in Brazil, as shown in the graph below:

For next year, the trend is for remote working to remain permanent for many organizations – in Brazil and around the world. The result is a constant attention to cybersecurity in the professional environment.

Therefore, it will require more effort and investment in solutions that keep company and employee information secure, regardless of where they work.

Ransomware

One of the growing cybersecurity issues, which also promises to cause concern for 2021, is ransomware. This is information hijacking by a cybercriminal, who will try to extort the victim to recover their data.

They have occurred in a number of institutions from different segments, such as government, education and even health. They also consist of sophisticated and persistent attacks, which generate more profit for the attackers.

On the other hand, they previously compromised the affected infrastructure and created difficulties for its identification and eradication. As well as causing monetary losses for a business, for example, it can lead to fines and penalties – since the business failed to take the necessary precautions to prevent its information from being disclosed – and even harm the business. image and reputation of the victim organization.

As ransomware detection grows amid digital security, the coming year will be one of the great challenges for this criminal practice.

Sexuality in the digital age

The latest major cybersecurity trend highlighted by ESET for next year is sexuality in the digital age. The company has put forward a series of activities involving the technology and this more intimate theme, which has become more present in 2020, due to the whole pandemic situation.

The list includes sex toys connected to the internet, with app or web browser control and vibration customization; chat rooms between two or more users; voice or video calls; and sending intimate photos via the virtual environment. Plus, many of these accessories can sync with audiobooks or music playlists.

And what are the threats to this case? With this type of device connected to the network, it is possible for cybercriminals to be able to hack sextoys and access sensitive information of the victim.

The next step could then be extortion of money from the affected person – as we have already mentioned in the ransomware – or even – depending on the intention of the attacker – the direct distribution of the content on the Internet.

For the victim, posting content like this on the internet can mean anything from losing their job to more serious issues, such as depression or suicide.

How to raise awareness?

Asked how to raise awareness more, ESET security researcher Daniel Cunha Barbosa stressed the importance of generating this understanding in people in different ways – through lectures or news, for example.

He added that the attacks were carried out in an automated fashion, hence the need to take more details on how to protect yourself with more accessible and less technical language.

“This is our challenge. We try to focus a lot on awareness, whether in conferences or mini-trainings, or with our information on WeLiveSecurity. Threats work automatically. Many attacks will be directed at businesses, but people never stop being attacked. Criminals often use highly automated mechanisms. It will never be a separate evolution, they will grow exponentially. And awareness is what we do: disseminate information security information in an accessible way. The technology is still very technical. And doing this transposition is important for people to understand more and more. “

Daniel Cunha Barbosa

ESET security researcher

And for you, what will be the biggest trends in the world of cybersecurity for the next year?