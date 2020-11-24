TikTok announces work to make the app more accessible to people with photosensitive epilepsy

Accessibility has always been a challenge that has forced developers to understand the possible needs that they don’t always meet in order to create solutions that satisfy their users and make their applications more user-friendly, which includes as recent examples seen here StorySign by Huawei’s announcement and now, TikTok’s work is focused on people with photosensitive epilepsy.

According to information published by TikTok itself, this movement to adapt to the app can help around 65 million people around the world, thus making the app more enjoyable for everyone and especially for those with epilepsy.

Also according to musical.ly, head of TikTok, this work has required meetings with representatives of groups that advocate for the rights of people with epilepsy who have shared feedback on how we can improve our platform.

Thanks to this feedback, a feature was released a few months ago that alerts creators when they are producing videos with effects that can trigger photosensitive epilepsy and in the coming weeks another important accessibility feature will be introduced for protect people from photosensitive content, by educating users. who find a photosensitive video with an invitation to “Ignore All” future photosensitive videos.

In addition, TikTok is working with several leading organizations around the world, including the Epilepsy Foundation, The Epilepsy Company, Epilepsy Ireland, the Korea Epilepsy Office and the Japan Epilepsy Association, to raise awareness of the importance of the new resource. and raise awareness of epilepsy. usually.