World record! Crucial Memory Ballistix Max DDR4 boosted to 7000 MHz with liquid nitrogen

With increasingly powerful processors and GPUs, bordering on 8K resolution, and increasingly demanding games and programs, other PC components have followed the trend to receive significant upgrades. One of them is RAM memory, which will soon see the launch of the new DDR5 standard. One of its biggest strengths is the massive frequency gain, which in best case scenarios can reach 8400 MHz in dual channel.

For this record has just been broken, and interestingly under similar conditions. Baby-j user combined an MSI MEG B550 UNIFY-X motherboard with an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G processor and the same Ballistix Max modules, in a 16 GB dual channel configuration with a factory speed of 4000 MHz. .

Thanks to liquid nitrogen, Baby-j was able to achieve an impressive 7000 MHz in a CL22 configuration with a voltage of 1.7V. The configuration now occupies the first place in the HWBOT Classic benchmark, thus becoming the world record. Additionally, the achievement shows that there is still life in DDR4 modules, while pointing to an even more impressive future for DDR5 modules.