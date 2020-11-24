Chelsea and Sevilla in the round of 16 of the Champions League |

Berlin (dpa) – Chelsea FC with German national soccer players Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rüdiger as well as Sevilla FC have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League at the start.

Chelsea won 2-1 (1-0) at Stade Rennes and can no longer be ousted from one of the top two places. The same goes for Sevilla FC, who also won 2-1 (1-1) at FK Krasnodar.

Chelsea and Sevilla each have ten points in Group E. For Rennes and Krasnodar (1 each), it is only qualifying for the Europa League.

In Rennes, the world champion Olivier Giroud decided the match in stoppage time (90th + 1 minute). Previously, the ex-Cologne Serhou Guirassy (85th) had equalized the first leadership of Chelsea by Callum Hudson-Odoi (22nd). Werner was in the starting lineup, Havertz arrived almost a quarter of an hour before the end, Rüdiger was not used.

In Krasnodar, former Schalke Ivan Rakitic (4th) and Munir (90th + 5) ensured Sevillian success. The Russians’ goal by Wanderson (56th) was too small.