S in the app! Google Pay no longer allows sending or receiving money through the website from 2021

Google Pay no longer allows sending or receiving money through the website from 2021

Google Pay has been reformulated to be closer to the digital wallets we are used to. Another goal of recent app updates involves greater user privacy, while the app sells itself as a financial hub.

It’s interesting to see Google investing in major improvements to a service instead of abandoning it, but all is not good news in this new phase of Pay.

Anyone using the platform through an internet browser is notified with a notification that from the beginning of 2021 it will no longer be possible to send or receive money through the web service. Users will necessarily need the app, which is available for Android and iOS.

This decision may be linked to the company’s new privacy policies. After all, it’s still common for PCs to be shared much more often than smartphones. By eliminating the possibility of sending and receiving amounts on computers, Google Pay would still be available to perform this type of transaction on platforms that use security as an unlock pattern, digital and facial biometrics (Face ID).

It should be noted that only the payment function will be unavailable, and that from an undisclosed date. Google implies that the shutdown of the function should take place in the first months of the year.

Remember, another digital wallet that has reinvented itself recently is Samsung Pay, now more aligned with the proposition of a digital bank.

