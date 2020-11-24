Disturbances in the Bundestag: the Union calls for consequences for the AfD

Berlin (dpa) – After the unrest in the Bundestag last week, Union politicians have called for consequences for the AfD. The leader of the trade union faction Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) told Berlin in front of a video link for CDU / CSU deputies that it was necessary to “defend against the beginnings”.

The leader of the CSU regional group, Alexander Dobrindt, launched a discussion on the parliament’s rules of procedure with the aim of removing AfD members from important positions.

From the perspective of CSU boss Markus Söder, security authorities should shed more light on the networking between the AfD and the so-called lateral thinkers movement, which regularly protests against the Corona state measures.

During the vote on the infection protection law, visitors to the Reichstag building passed AfD MPs last Wednesday, who assaulted, filmed and sometimes insulted defenders of the law. Visitors also broke into parliamentary offices.

On Tuesday, the AfD parliamentary group withdrew two MPs involved in the incidents with the troublemakers, the opportunity to speak for three months. A spokesperson said the parliamentary group had not accepted any speech proposals for Petr Bystron and Udo Hemmelgarn until the end of February. Short interventions and inquiries on both should also not be transmitted during this period.

Brinkhaus said of the incidents that at least there was no obligation of supervision for visitors. Particular attention will be paid to the way in which the administration of the Bundestag will punish and sanction clear violations of the internal regulations.

Dobrindt said that after the latest events it was no longer a question of explaining to anyone “whether an AfD parliamentary group would get complaints from a vice president”. The CSU has always opposed the election of an AfD member as vice-president of the Bundestag. “In the meantime, the remaining skeptics must also be convinced that this group cannot be given a position in such forums.”

In accordance with the rules of procedure of the Bundestag and the agreements of the Council of Elders, the composition of the committees and the chairmanship of the committees are determined according to the strength of the parliamentary groups. The AfD is the largest opposition faction and chairs the particularly important budget committee. After several unsuccessful attempts, the AfD wants to try again this Thursday to elect one of its members as deputy of the president of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU).

Söder told “Passauer Neue Presse” and “Donaukurier” (Tuesday): “It is precisely the lateral thinkers who develop like cults and isolate normal citizens in their conspiracy bubble. They have a different understanding of the state and of society. “The protection of the constitution must pay attention to this group and its relationship with the AfD. Regarding the considerations of an AfD ban, he said that after the ban process failed, for example the NDP, you had to be “very careful” with that.

The AfD parliamentary group defended itself. Your Parliamentary Officer, Bernd Baumann, said: “We have not found common ground with anyone”. Baumann described the guests of AfD MPs, who harassed Bundestag politicians on the day the infection protection law was voted on, as “lost.” The parliamentary group has apologized for their fault. AfD MP Petr Bystron, through whom a woman came to the Bundestag who insulted Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU), said on request that he reported to Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble the day after the incident and gave him a written apology. .