Asked Adventure: Etermax Lana sixth game in the franchise for iOS and Android

Etermax – developer of the popular “Asked” trivia game – launched today, November 24, the sixth game in the franchise: Asked Adventure. The game is the eighth mobile title from the producer and will have similar mechanics to what is already known in previous games.

Based on the Indian board game Moksha Patam, the title consists of a question-based turn model, in which the player must climb “step by step” and win six prizes which, in the game, will be crowns, until reaching the top before your opponent to win the game.

There will be six question categories available in the game, which are the same as in the traditional game: art, science, entertainment, sports, geography, and history.

The launch comes in the month that Etermax celebrates seven years since the arrival of the franchise’s original game, widely available on mobile devices. In addition to apps for Android and iOS, it is possible to read versions of Asked on Facebook, Instagram, Google Assistant, Alexa, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

In the mobile versions, the app has over 600 million downloads, 150 million active users, 25 million questions answered per day, and 28 million questions created.

Asked Adventure is available for iOS and Android in ten languages, including Portuguese, and can be downloaded for free using the map provided below. Another recent launch of Etermax for mobile phones is the Questions Cars game, which is also available for Android and iOS.