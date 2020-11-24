Verification: Twitter reopens orders for all users, with new rules

In 2017, Twitter made a decision it may regret until today: it released a tool that allows any user to submit an order for account verification. Do you know that blue seal that appears next to some profiles on the platform?

Well: without a lot of common sense, the queue of company inquiries was gigantic as anyone could literally request the scan, in order to have a confirmed phone number when signing up, as well as ‘an email address and used a photo on Your account.

Several months later, the platform concluded that this was a failed check pattern, then suspended the tool, returning to work with the checks in some sort of black box, as it didn had not informed the criteria and channels that she had no Twitter accounts.

Everything indicates, however, that in 2021 this is changing: the company will return to work with the submission of forms by anyone, but establishing a series of new rules that should eliminate the overwhelming majority of new requests as soon as they are opened.

For example, anyone who finds themselves “worthy” of verification because they are an influencer will need to be among the 1% of users in that country that generate the most engagement. Having an information card on Google Trends is a differentiator. Other rules apply.

Journalists, for example, must submit articles from the portals they work for, also indicating a communications company account that must be verified on the platform.

All rules are detailed in the company’s FAQs (English only). The new submission process is expected to open in early 2021, but still does not have an exact date to go live.

Remember, Twitter recently launched Fleets for Americans. However, security issues have been discovered. A vulnerability allows any content to be recovered even after it has been deleted by the user.

