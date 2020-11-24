A space odyssey? Mysterious metal monolith found in US desert

The discovery was made by the Utah Department of Public Safety during a routine desert mission that took place Nov. 18 as they worked with the Division of Wildlife Resources to monitor the movement of sheep wild.

The description found in the report from the Department of Public Security is as follows:

“A metal monolith was found on the ground in a remote area with red rocks.”

Watch the video showing the structure:

There is no inscription that indicates who or what set up this structure, even because it is illegal. In the United States, it is illegal to install something like this in an area of ​​federally administered public land without prior permission.

Most speculation so far points out that the object may be a mysterious work of art, while other groups point to something of extraterrestrial origin, which is highly unlikely. Either way, it’s impossible to stop associating the object with the monolith featured in “2001: A Space Odyssey”, a 1968 Stanley Kubrick film.

Bret Hutchings, pilot of the plane that found the object, says the structure is over 3 meters tall and appears to have been stuck in the ground. The creation has already gone viral on the internet, where one Reddit user even compared it to some artwork by John McCracken, who did not comment on it.

So far, the structure remains in place while the Utah Department of Public Safety conducts further investigations.

What do you think: extraterrestrial object or work of art? Tell in the comments.