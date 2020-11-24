Ibisevic leaves Schalke – Harit and Bentaleb suspended

Gelsenkirchen (AP) – Bundesliga football club FC Schalke 04 have confirmed the suspension of pros Amine Harit and Nabil Bentaleb. In addition, the contract with Vedad Ibisevic will be terminated on December 31, 2020.

This was announced from the bottom of the Bundesliga table on Tuesday night after a busy day. The separation of squad planner Michael Reschke had already been announced. Reschke had been employed by the Gelsenkirchen club as technical director since May 2019.

Schalke has been waiting for a Bundesliga victory since January. More recently, a training dispute between Ibisevic and assistant coach Naldo caused a stir. “I want to expressly point out that the emotional epidemic in training last Sunday has nothing to do with this decision – something like that is happening in football,” said sporting director Jochen Schneider, who wishes to explain in detail on Wednesday the current situation in Schalke.

Ibisevic, 36, came from Hertha BSC just three months ago but has gone scoreless in four Bundesliga matches. Bentaleb came to Schalke from Tottenham Hotspur in 2016 for € 20million. He has been suspended several times since.