Kramp-Karrenbauer defends control of the Bundeswehr from Libya

Berlin / Ankara (dpa) – Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has defended control of a Turkish cargo ship by the Bundeswehr as part of the EU mission against arms smuggling into Libya.

“The Bundeswehr soldiers (behaved) behaved perfectly well,” the CDU chief said on Tuesday at a Körber Foundation foreign policy forum in Berlin. “They did what was asked of them within the framework of the European mandate” Irini “.” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stressed again on Tuesday that his country considered the action illegal.

The dispute was sparked by a mission from the “Irini” mission, which is supposed to stop arms deliveries to Libya, a country in civil war. When the German frigate “Hamburg” was deployed on Sunday evening, according to information from the operational command, the soldiers boarded a suspicious cargo ship about 200 kilometers north of the Libyan city of Benghazi to check the cargo. Hours later, however, Turkey, as the flag state of the vessel, vetoed the search of the container ship. The German soldiers then had to cancel the mission.

Turkey protested against the check, which Ankara said was “carried out without authorization and with the use of force”. Several Turkish dailies spoke of “piracy” on Tuesday. The opposition newspaper “Sözcü” even portrayed Merkel as a pirate.

An EU spokesperson confirmed to the German news agency that the head of the EU delegation in Ankara was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Monday evening. He was received by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs as well as by Heads of Representation from other EU Member States. The latter then handed over a diplomatic note in which he complained about the inspection carried out as part of the European operation Irini. The EU Ambassador then explained again the procedure of the operation.

An official press release said there were sufficient reasons to believe the controlled vessel could violate the UN arms embargo on Libya. The German soldiers proceeded in a very professional manner and inspected the ship in accordance with internationally recognized procedures, including NATO procedures. The EU reminded Turkey of UN resolution 2292 of 2016, calling on flag states to cooperate to inspect suspicious vessels.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the United Nations had no knowledge of the incident. Nonetheless, it is of the utmost importance that all member states respect the arms embargo against Libya.

The EU has launched the arms embargo control operation due to the civil war in Libya since the overthrow of longtime leader Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011. Government troops are backed by Turkey, their opponent, General Khalifa Haftar, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.