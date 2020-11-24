With Exotic Design And Great Value For Money, Infinix Zero 8i Gets A Launch Date In India

After partnering with AliExpress to sell the new Infinix Zero 8 in Brazil, the manufacturer founded in 2013 and focused on online sales is now preparing for the launch of the new Zero 8i in India, one of the major global markets that could be essential. for the brand’s growth around the world.

On December 2, Infinix will launch the new smartphone which, as you can see in the teaser posted on the manufacturer’s social networks. The model will offer the same design as the Zero 8 with a diamond-shaped camera module with four sensors.

The smartphone has a gigantic 6.85-inch screen and a refresh rate of 90 Hz with a sample rate of 180 Hz, in addition to offering two front cameras with resolutions of 16 MP and 8 MP , the rear lens with 48 MP sensors, 8 MP for ultra wide angle and two cameras of 2 MP each.

The smartphone features MediaTek’s Helio G90T chipset with good gaming performance, in addition to offering 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, coming from the factory with Android 10 and its own XOS 7 interface.

Another highlight of the Infinix Zero 8i is the 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging. In addition, the device stands out for its price: sold in Pakistan for 34,999 Pakistani rupees, which is approximately R1170. $.

With equally aggressive pricing in the Indian market, it is likely that other manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Redmi, Oppo and vivo will feel strong competition for the price range and start to be even more competitive in the mid-market.