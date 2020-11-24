Biden: America will lead the world again

Washington (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden announced before the official start of the transition process with whom he wished to occupy key positions in his future government. He appointed his longtime adviser Antony Blinken as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Homeland Security is believed to be headed by exiled Cuban Alejandro Mayorkas. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is expected to become the special envoy on climate issues to the White House National Security Council. Biden also wants to put ex-Fed chief Janet Yellen as head of the Treasury – like the first woman in history, according to consistent media reports.

Biden’s team linked personal details to a pledge of multilateral cooperation in times of crisis. In the personal presentation of the candidates, the 78-year-old said in Wilmington on Tuesday: “This is a team that reflects America’s back, ready to run the world instead of backing down. ” In the future, America will face its adversaries instead of rejecting its allies – a clear allusion to the course of the United States under Trump.

After weeks of suspension, the process of orderly transfer of power to Biden can begin in the United States. Outgoing President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he instructed authorities and his employees to cooperate with Biden.

Shortly before, the responsible administrative authority GSA had ranked Biden as the obvious winner of the election and said it had made that decision independently.

The General Service Administration (GSA) paved the way for Democrat Biden’s team to gain access to government departments, agencies and confidential government information, as well as millions of dollars in salaries and other expenses before his inauguration January 20. GSA chief Emily Murphy delivered the crucial letter to Biden after the important state of Michigan confirmed the Democrat’s victory there on Monday.

“Today’s decision is a necessary step to begin to address the challenges facing our country,” said Biden’s transition team. Importantly, this also includes containing the corona pandemic. It continues to spread rapidly in the United States. As of Monday, 169,190 new infections were detected in one day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU). So far, more than a quarter of a million people have died from the coronavirus in the United States – in absolute terms, it’s more than any other country in the world.

Trump continues to refuse to admit defeat in the November 3 election. He claims the victory was stolen from him by massive electoral fraud. More than 30 lawsuits brought by his lawyers have already been dismissed by the courts. Trump made it clear again on Tuesday that he wanted to keep fighting and that he was confident in victory again. Nonetheless, he recommended that the GSA and its team, “in the best interest of the country”, “do what needs to be done”.

On Tuesday, the election result in the important state of Pennsylvania was officially confirmed – making Trump look even more out of the veil in the legal battle. The Nevada Supreme Court also completed the review of the results. Pennsylvania is particularly valuable with 20 electoral votes. The American president is not elected directly by the people, but on December 14 by 538 voters who vote in their state according to the result. Biden obtained the votes of 306 voters in the election. You need 270.

The head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, accused the outgoing president of “poisoning political wells”. Trump understood he had lost the presidential election, Ischinger said Tuesday on RBB news radio. Trump will continue to weave the myth that he has wrongly lost. He was putting the mortgage on his successor, Biden, of constantly having to fight the myth that half the American population was wrongly in power.

During the transition period, every day is precious to Biden: the power of the US president is unprecedented, it must be fully operational from day one, especially in matters of national security. As the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, he is responsible for a good 1.3 million soldiers and has the codes to authorize the use of nuclear weapons in an emergency. The president and his government are responsible for a budget of nearly five trillion US dollars (4.2 trillion euros).

In the period of transition, the president must not only constitute his cabinet, but also quickly fill thousands of positions in the White House, in ministries and in authorities. About 1,200 personal data must be approved by the Senate.

The orderly handover of official business (“transition”) after a presidential election has been enshrined in law for almost 60 years. In doing so, Congress wanted to ensure that Americans could always count on a functioning government. The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes determine the composition of the electoral college that elects the president in December. On the one hand, a majority of the 538 voters is needed – Biden has so far had 306 voters behind him.