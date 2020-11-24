Infinix Zero 8 arrives in Brazil through partnership with AliExpress and sells 100 units in 8 seconds

Present in more than 30 countries, the Chinese Infinix has caught the attention of users and consumers to offer a device with an updated look, interesting hardware and low cost for its users and potential future consumers.

Thinking about it, the company confirmed its entry into the Brazilian market in partnership with AliExpress Brazil, betting on bringing as its first device the Infinix Zero 8, which had in its first share an offer of 100 units sold in just 8 seconds.

Bringing a different look, the device has a 6.85 inch Full HD + IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and a double hole to accommodate a set of two 48MP + 8MP cameras. At the back, it is possible to check a curious diamond frame which is responsible for offering a set of quadruple cameras (64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP) and an LED flash.

Inside we have to ship the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and the space can also be expanded with a microSD card of up to 2TB. To top it off , we have the built-in 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.





Speaking about the availability itself, the manufacturer confirmed that until 11/27, interested parties will be able to purchase the device on AliExpress at a promotional price, ranging from R $ 1,354 to R $ 1,015 (values ​​taking into account the rate Brazilian exchange rate against the dollar., being offered in versions with black or silver finish.

In addition, it is also possible to purchase the device with additional items, including a glass film, silicone case, additional Type-C cable or headphones, obviously paying a little more.