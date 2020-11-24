Suspicion of terrorism in Switzerland: knife attack in a department store

An attack in the department store brings Swiss police to the scene. An attacker came out with a knife. She’s arrested. Police launch a terrorist investigation.

Lugano (AP) – A woman with possible sympathy for the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia attacked two women in a department store with a knife in Switzerland. She was arrested, police reported on Tuesday.

Police said one of the victims was seriously but not in danger of death, and one was slightly injured.

The attack occurred in the afternoon in Lugano in the canton of Ticino. Police say the attacker is a 28-year-old Swiss woman who lives in the Lugano region.

Police are following evidence the woman has expressed sympathy for the ISIS terrorist militia, reporters reported at an evening press conference in Lugano. According to the police commander of the canton of Ticino, Matteo Cocchi, she was known to the police.

The federal prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation. It was an “alleged attack motivated by terrorists”, as the federal police told Fedpol.