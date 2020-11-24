xCloud on the big screen: Xbox could launch game streaming app for TVs in 2021

Phil Spencer said the possibility of an Xbox app for smart TVs is real in an interview with The Verge. According to him, the application can be launched in the next 12 months, that is to say probably in 2021. With it, it should be possible to play titles compatible with Project xCloud, which is already being tested in Brazil.

The long term of the idea’s realization is due, according to Spencer, to the fact that Xbox efforts are now focused on implementing xCloud on iOS, which continues to impose restrictions on entry to the application in the AppStore. The alternative would be to create an interface so that games can be run directly from the browser on these devices.

Finally, Spencer confirmed Microsoft’s intentions to integrate xCloud with Facebook Gaming, but insisted that Xbox consoles will continue to be sold in the future and that the X and S series will not be the last to be launched by the society:

“When we think of xCloud, which is our version of Stadia or Luna, I think we need to scale to a point where games can be run in a hybrid environment between cloud and local computing power.”

So, it can be understood that the idea of ​​the Xbox team is to create something that can serve everyone, even those who do not have such a good internet connection, as is the case in many countries in development like Brazil.