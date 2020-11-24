More Professionals Leaving Krefeld – “Far From EC Hollywood”

Krefeld (AP) – After short-term coach Glen Hanlon, more ice hockey professionals are leaving the Krefeld Penguins.

The German Ice Hockey League club introduced the message about it with insight: “The point is that we are responsible for the situation we are facing and now we would like to resolve it in order to focus again on ice hockey games – far from EC Hollywood. “

On Sunday, the Penguins announced that Hanlon would be leaving the club just months after his engagement and without a single assignment as DEL coach. The 63-year-old Canadian had justified this unusual step by, among other things, his age and the corona pandemic. “While we can understand his motivations for leaving the club, we would have liked these had already been clarified with the appropriate foresight before taking office,” the club said.

In Kris Foucault, Colin Smith, Wade Bergman and Torsten Ankert, four players are also leaving the club, well before bankruptcy last season. Foucault, who moved to Eisbären Berlin, Bergmann and Smith also only moved to Krefeld in the summer. In part, the personal details relate to Hanlon’s departure, he said. Previously, Eugen Alanov had already moved to Düsseldorf EG.

Surprising staff changes have become frequent in recent months. After the drama on investor Mikhail Ponomarew, who eventually retired, former managing director Matthias Roos also left. This was installed by new investor Roger Nicholas, who also left again.

For several weeks now, the Latvian Sergey Saveljev, 24, has been running the company. The forced departure of national striker Daniel Pietta to ERC Ingolstadt also caused embarrassment to many supporters. The penguins are in dispute with the Krefeld native.