Christmas holidays to be brought forward to December 16 across Germany

Countries want to tighten the reins so that high corona numbers decline. Special rules should apply for Christmas and New Years. The course of the end of the year is still controversial.

Berlin (dpa) – The Christmas holidays must be brought forward to December 16 across Germany. Until now, the federal states wanted to allow the Christmas holidays across the country to begin on December 19.

This emerges from an updated version of the Country Draft for Consultations with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Wednesday, which was distributed Tuesday evening after federal states consulted with Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU).

If you have cold symptoms before Christmas, a more generous testing option should also be offered in order to make dating at Christmas as safe as possible.

In countries or regions with many corona infections, concepts such as alternating lessons should be implemented in schools from grade 7 on. Classes should also start in a staggered fashion so that students arrive in the morning.

Federal and state governments want to more strictly control compliance with corona requirements in all areas. Thus, independent suspicion checks are also planned, especially in the border area, in order to verify compliance with quarantine rules.

Stricter requirements are also foreseen for retailers. In stores, make sure that there is no more than one customer per 25 square meters of sales area. So far, no more than one customer can be per 10 square meters of sales area.