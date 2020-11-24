Run away from them! PROCON-RJ publishes list with over 200 stores to avoid on Black Friday

Escape stolen! At TudoCelular we are preparing great coverage for Black Friday 2020, with the best offers, benefits, services and conditions that will only be available in the coming days. However, the Internet is an open sea, and literally any individual or business can use this commercial date to deliver illegitimate offers to consumers.

Therefore, at a very convenient time, PROCON in Rio de Janeiro updated their list of unreliable online stores to date. These are companies that get a bad rap for late delivery, lack of post-payment service, product failures, or even unwilling to resolve consumer disputes after being called by the consumer protection agency. consumers.

Note that many of these links are no longer active, indicating that PROCON has probably added new names to an old list, without checking it in full. One of the sites, for example, is now an advocacy platform, no longer an e-commerce.

The list includes 203 names. There is no hyperlink to the pages because they are portals not recommended for purchases on Black Friday, with only an educational and preventive character for the consumer in order to avoid possible problems during the commercial date:

Other great tips for getting a good deal are to read buyers’ reviews of certain products, which are usually available on the advertising page itself in the online store.

If you are looking for a smartphone and other electronic devices this Black Friday, TudoCelular has already put together a great guide for you to keep an eye on our coverage for the next few days, and all the tools we have available to guarantee you great deals. exceptional.

