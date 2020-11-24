Fortnite’s Galactus Apario marks a new cross between the game and Marvel

It’s not today that the popular first-person shooter Fortnite crosses paths with Marvel. We saw here, for example, the arrival of Thor in the game, as well as an exclusive Black Widow costume, which was added to the title a few days ago.

Now, another MCU character will appear in the game: the villainous Galactus, also known as World Devourer, who first appeared in the universe in “The Fantastic Four”.

According to the game’s producer, Galactus will appear during a one-time event, which will take place on December 1 at 6 p.m. Brasilia time. On occasion, players will have the opportunity to take on the villain and “save all of reality”

“The battle bus is loaded and ready to go. This is your last chance to save all of reality. The Devourer of Worlds arrives 11/1-20 at 4 p.m. ET [18h em Brasília]. “

Epic Games recommends that players start playing at least an hour in advance and stresses that the playlist should be available 30 minutes before the event starts.

To take advantage of the new features of the event, the game needs to be updated to version 14.60, which weighs around 14.5 GB. However, the event is not available for iOS, as the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games continues.

Other previous Marvel appearances in Fortnite include heroes from the universe in Season 4, with the arrival of “Nexus War”. Additionally, Captain America has also released an in-game skin. The presence of superheroes is not, however, exclusive to Marvel. The game also featured an Aquaman costume and a Deadpool costume, both from the DC Universe.