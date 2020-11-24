Galaxy S9, A51 and A71! Samsung TV Plus increases list of compatible devices

Presented in September as Samsung’s latest bet in the field of applications, TV Plus arrived with the mission of offering its customers the possibility of enjoying video content in exchange for the display of advertisements during the programming.

Initially made available to North American users with devices from the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 lines and smart TVs launched from 2016, the app has expanded the list of compatible devices, now including mid-range devices and also flagship products of the previous generation.

According to the updated information posted on the Play Store itself, the brand now also supports Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G , Galaxy Xcover Pro, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G.

As for what is on offer, at least in appearance, we have the maintenance of the list already seen, with a total of 163 channels cited by the manufacturer covering the fields of sports, news, lifestyle, children , movies and more.

As said before, at least for now there is no information on how Brazilian users access the app, which maybe tends to take a while, would require agreement with a considerable number of channels in the country to regionalize and deliver an experience compatible with what your users are looking for.