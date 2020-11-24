Microsoft Launches December Games With Gold With The Raven Remastered, Saints Row And More

Free games for Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers (which includes Live Gold in the subscription) have already been revealed, and as expected, we have four games: two released for the latest generation of Xbox One consoles and two others released for the Xbox 360 with compatibility for the Xbox One and, therefore, for the Xbox Series X / S.

At the beginning of December, The Raven Remastered and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell will be released, with titles Bleed 2 and Stacking being available during the second half of next month. You can check out information like the trailer and synopsis for all four titles in the list below.

The Raven Remastered – December 1-31

London, 1964. An ancient ruby ​​is stolen from the British Museum. At the scene of the crime: a raven’s feather. Was anyone trying to follow in the footsteps of Raven, the theft legend who disappeared years ago?

Officer Anton Jakob Zellner finds himself in the middle of the kind of mystery he had previously only experienced while reading his favorite detective novels. Nothing is what it looks like. Everyone has something to hide. Raven is always a few steps ahead …

Bleed 2 – from December 16 to January 15

A fun and fast-paced arcade action game, Bleed 2 welcomes Wryn, the world’s greatest hero – and the only one left – as she struggles to defend the planet from an invading force of villains. Master the art of midair dodge and reflective bullets to defeat a relentless foray of bandits and bosses in style, and make sure Wryn lives up to her title as the greatest heroine of all time!

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell – December 1-15

After the mind-blowing feats of Saints Row IV, many fans have asked what else we could come up with. The answer? Throw a ball at the devil. Play as Johnny Gat or Kinzie Kensington and overthrow hell to save the leader of the Saints. Historical icons, old friends and foes, a talking weapon and a full soundtrack await in this indie open-world expansion.

Stacking – December 16 to 31

Play as Charlie Blackmore, the world’s smallest stackable Russian doll, and embark on an adventure to save Charlie’s family from the infamous industrialist known only as “Baron”. This imaginative third-person adventure puzzle game will take you on a journey from a busy royal station to a flying Zeppelin as you collect unique dolls and matching stacking sets to display in Charlie’s secret hideout, where you tell your adventures.