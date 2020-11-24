Sci-Tech

With the graphics card, Ainex introduces clever 6- and 8-pin PCIe adapters

Ainex, a Japanese company, has just introduced a clever power supply. The purpose is to hide the wiring harnesses and PCIe from a graphics card.

The idea is very simple and devilishly effective. This adapter reverses the orientation of the 6- and 8-pin PCIe connectors on a graphics card. Its size is compact and the manufacturer says it doesn’t impress with the high performance.

Several versions are available with a lock aimed in two different ways to ensure wide compatibility. Pricing ranges from $ 6 to $ 7 with availability on November 25th. We don’t know if it will be international.

